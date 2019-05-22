BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Short Interest Up 1.9% in April

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,856 shares, a growth of 1.9% from the April 15th total of 11,201,216 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in BioTime by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in BioTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTime by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,179,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioTime by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioTime by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period.

Get BioTime alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Dawson James began coverage on BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BioTime from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of BioTime stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. BioTime has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/biotime-inc-btx-short-interest-up-1-9-in-april.html.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.