Birinyi Associates Inc. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canada Goose by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

