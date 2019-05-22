Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $6.97 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.41 or 0.05112017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbank, Negocie Coins and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,659.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01807305 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009580 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,797,113 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

