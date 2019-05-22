Black Hills (BKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.76

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 265469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,250. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

