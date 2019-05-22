Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 109,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,254,188 shares of company stock worth $30,201,534. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

