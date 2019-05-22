Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,705,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 467,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,966,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

