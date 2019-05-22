BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $307,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 487,805 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

