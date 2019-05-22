Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,213 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 623% compared to the typical volume of 306 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $1,838,571.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971 in the last ninety days. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

