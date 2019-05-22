Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Director James C. Diggs Sells 3,700 Shares

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,029,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,972 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,867,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

