Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Receives $48.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director C Edward Chaplin purchased 2,700 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,273.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

