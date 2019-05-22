Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

