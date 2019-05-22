BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,686 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,158,000 after buying an additional 320,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,224,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $99.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

