Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

AVGO stock opened at $275.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

