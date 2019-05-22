Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $285,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,596 shares of company stock valued at $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

