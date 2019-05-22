Brokerages Set Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Price Target at $54.20

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

BF.B stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.