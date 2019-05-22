Brokerages Set J M Smucker Co (SJM) Target Price at $119.09

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 13,300.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

