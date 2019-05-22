Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) PT at $27.55

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,835,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $166,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

