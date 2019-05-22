Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Price Target at $37.29

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 664,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $21.15 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

