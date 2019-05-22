Brokerages Set Timken Co (TKR) PT at $54.83

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $669,707.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Timken by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 100,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,678. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Timken has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $52.45.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

