Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Phio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,990.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.03% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

