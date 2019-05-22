Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shares of EXP opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $18,816,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

