Brokers Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of PE stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 918.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,817 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $19,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

