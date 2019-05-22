BSQUARE Co. (BSQR) Director Purchases $92,419.55 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 61,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $92,419.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

