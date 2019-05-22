BT Group (BTA) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.18 ($3.63).

