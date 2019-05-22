Burberry Group (BRBY) Upgraded to Neutral by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.93 ($24.94).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

