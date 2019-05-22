Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

