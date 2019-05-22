CAE (CAE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CAE from C$27.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.06.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE opened at C$35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$36.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.