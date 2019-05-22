Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.30

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 4435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.272 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $106,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at $444,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 76,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

