California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.35 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after acquiring an additional 251,655 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

