California Water Service Group (CWT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $76,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,470,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,064,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 67,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $976,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWT stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

