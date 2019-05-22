Cambiar Investors LLC Has $140.86 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405,176 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group comprises about 3.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $140,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

