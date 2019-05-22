Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

