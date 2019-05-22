Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 446 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

HRS stock opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

HRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

