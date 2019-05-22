Carnival plc (CUK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

