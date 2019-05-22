Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

VOT stock opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

