Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.1822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

