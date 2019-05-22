Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.99.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.81 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

