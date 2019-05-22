Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,325 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 2,029,964 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 977,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 484,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

