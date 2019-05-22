Chainlink Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $476.82 million and approximately $115.93 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00017466 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Binance. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00401685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.01303931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00149634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

