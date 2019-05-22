Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) VP Richard A. Dierker Sells 12,000 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,442.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CHD opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.