CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,207 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 160,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.57 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE BHGE opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,207 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/cibc-asset-management-inc-purchases-3207-shares-of-baker-hughes-a-ge-co-bhge.html.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.