Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Tops $388,379.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 889.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded 589.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $388,379.00 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

