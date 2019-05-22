Citigroup Increases Yum! Brands (YUM) Price Target to $105.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,251 shares of company stock worth $1,328,764 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after buying an additional 116,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

