C&J Energy Services (CJ) vs. National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Head to Head Survey

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services -7.99% 0.64% 0.52% National Energy Services Reunited 9.65% 10.65% 6.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C&J Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $2.22 billion 0.43 -$130.01 million $0.81 17.74 National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.83 $42.76 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C&J Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for C&J Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 9 6 0 2.40 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

C&J Energy Services has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats C&J Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management, and other completion and well support services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

