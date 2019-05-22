Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

