Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 621 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Macquarie began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

