Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,554,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 207,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

AVP opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

