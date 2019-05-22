Cloudbric Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $93,362.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00399501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.01290911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00147863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,557,761 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

