CNOOC (CEO) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEO. UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get CNOOC alerts:

CNOOC stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. CNOOC has a one year low of $142.94 and a one year high of $202.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.