Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

